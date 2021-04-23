World Book Day 2021: Check Out These Interesting Facts And Activities

2021 World Book Day: April 23 is marked as World Book Day

World Book Day 2021: As people across the world struggle to cope up with the pandemic, books have become a powerful tool to tackle loneliness and isolation. World Book Day is observed every year on April 23. According to the UNESCO, "In some countries the number of books read has doubled" since the pandemic forced people to stay home. On World Book and Copyright Day, let us spare a thought about millions of underprivileged children who are far removed from the world of books, online classes and one never knows when they may go back to school again. On this World Book Day, it's important to take the time out and read with children.

World Book Day 2021: Check out these activities

On World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO ''encourages you to challenge yourself, to explore new topics, formats, or genres that out of your ordinary.''

The sure cure for cabin fever: one dose of imagination and one click to the World Digital Library for free access to thousands of books, documents & photos from all countries and cultures.



Happy #WorldBookDay!



Check it out here: https://t.co/0YQora8TRJpic.twitter.com/xVdeYufjO1 — UNESCO ????️ #Education #Sciences #Culture ???????????? (@UNESCO) April 22, 2021

The UNESCO encourages ''you to use to help engage all communities of readers, individuals and institutions. Whether you want to print and stick them on walls, share them on social media or publish on your website...''

“You don't have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.”― Ray Bradbury



Spread the power of the written word and help everyone access it!https://t.co/MjMQG6JGxW#WorldBookDaypic.twitter.com/Xe3WY8PxDW — UNESCO ????️ #Education #Sciences #Culture ???????????? (@UNESCO) April 23, 2021

Jnanpith Award winner, Mr Amitav Ghosh will discuss his new book, 'The Living Mountain' in an exclusive session with FICCI on the occasion of World Book Day at 6 PM on FICCI YouTube.

Jnanpith Award winner, Mr Amitav Ghosh will discuss his new book, ‘The Living Mountain' in an exclusive session with FICCI on the occasion of #WorldBookDay on 23 April at 6 PM on FICCI YouTube. pic.twitter.com/BQYjwnDVqn — FICCI (@ficci_india) April 22, 2021

For millions of people worldwide, books have been a source of entertainment and comfort during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tell us about your favourite reads on Friday's World Book Day!

For millions of people worldwide, books have been a source of entertainment & comfort during the #COVID19 pandemic.



Tell us about your favourite reads on Friday's #WorldBookDay! https://t.co/1uAUTRc7wKpic.twitter.com/37QN1DK3Vv — United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2021

Happy World Book Day 2021!