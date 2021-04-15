World Art Day 2021: Here Is Why World Art Day Is Marked

World Art Day 2021: Know all about World Art Day today

World Art Day is observed on April 15. Art has always been a powerful meduim of expression and exploring emotions. World Art Dayassumes great importance amid the pandemic as it helps one to cope with stress specially at a time when people of all age groups are forced to lead an isolated life. World Art Day is a UNESCO dedicated day. World Art Day was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO's General Conference in 2019.

On World Art Day, in a message, Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of UNESCO said, "Bringing people together, inspiring, soothing and sharing: these are the powers of art, the importance of which has been made emphatically obvious during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. With hundreds of thousands of people directly affected by the virus and billions more either in lockdown or battling the pandemic on the front lines, this World Art Day is a timely reminder that art has the power to unite and connect in times of crisis."

''As we mark World Art Day amidst a global pandemic, join me in thanking artists around the world for continuing to be a source of inspiration, solace, and connection,'' tweeted UN Secretary General Antonia Gurterras.

Art is one of the most powerful ways we can express our humanity and forge bonds with one another.



As we mark #WorldArtDay amidst a global pandemic, join me in thanking artists around the world for continuing to be a source of inspiration, solace, and connection. pic.twitter.com/rvooqI2nPI — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 15, 2021

World Art Day helps connect people and encourages one to be aware of diversity around them. The UNESCO encourages ''everyone to join various activities such as debates, conferences, workshops, cultural events and presentations or exhibitions'' online on this day.

In times of crisis, we need culture & artists more than ever.



🎨 On Thursday's #WorldArtDay, join us in recognizing how art is helping people around the world cope with the pandemic.



More from @UNESCO: https://t.co/4VKoGBDPpWpic.twitter.com/WpZGz1HOxs — United Nations (@UN) April 15, 2021

Happy World Art Day!