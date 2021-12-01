World AIDS Day 2021: Know The Date And Find Out Why Its Commemorated

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared December 1 as World AIDS Day in 1988.

Raising awareness about a disease is the first step to eradicating it. World AIDS Day — commemorated on December 1 every year — provides a chance for people across the world to come together in the battle against the disease, show support to those living with it, and mourn those who have lost their lives. The day also acknowledges the achievements and global efforts to deal with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared December 1 as World AIDS Day in 1988. According to statistics, over 36 million lives have been lost to HIV or AIDS-related diseases so far, and an estimated 37.7 million individuals were living with it at the end of 2020, making it one of the deadliest diseases in the world.

HIV or AIDS-related complexities weaken the human immune system and make it more susceptible to fatal damages. World AIDS Day is significant as it also works to speak out against the stigma of HIV in today's society. In this way, more and more people irrespective of caste or creed are called to extend their support for HIV awareness. This year's theme is on similar lines — “End inequalities. End AIDS”.

On this day, we recognise that it is important to prevent the disease through awareness. People and organisations undertake the task around the globe by raising fundraising programmes or organising awareness campaigns.