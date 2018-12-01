World AIDS Day 2018: 5 Things You Should Know

World AIDS Day 2018: This day is marked by WHO as a global public health campaign.

New Delhi: World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) which is spread by infection from a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The day is marked by the World Health Organisation as a global public health campaign. One can be at a greater risk of HIV if one has unprotected anal or vaginal sex, sharing contaminated needles, syringes and other injecting equipment, receive unsafe injections, blood transfusions, tissue transplantation, medical procedures that involve unsterile cutting or piercing; and experience accidental needle stick injuries including among health workers.