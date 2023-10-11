'Working Constantly To Help': India Reassures Stranded Citizens In Israel

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Wednesday reassured all Indians in Israel. (File)

Urging the Indian nationals in Israel "to remain calm, vigilant," the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Wednesday reassured them that it is "monitoring the situation closely" and "working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel."

In a recorded message on the X, the social media platform, India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, said: "This is to assure you that the embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare."

Message from Ambassador Sanjeev Singla to the members of Indian community in Israel 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FKUqJZykeF — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023

All of us are going through very difficult times but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines." "We are here to help you, and we thank many of you who have sent so many messages of appreciation to us. We are monitoring the situation closely and please stay tuned for any updates from the embassy. Jai Hind," Sanjeev Singla added.

Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic terrorist group Hamas ruling Gaza after its fighters broke through the border fence and marched into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel while in Gaza, 950 people have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities there.

The embassy in Tel Aviv was quick to reach out to a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the rocket shelling in the city of Ashdod on Saturday and has been constantly in touch with her and her family in India.

The Indian community has also been looking after her well-being and visiting her at the hospital. Her condition is stable.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Our caregivers in Israel have been a pillar of support for the Israeli society for years. Counsellor Dinesh met some of them today to discuss the current situation and assure them of our help." It also shared a photograph of the meeting.

In separate advisories through its official handle on X, the Indian mission said, "The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories."

The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories.



24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact:

Tel +972-35226748

Tel +972-543278392

Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in pic.twitter.com/Y7HehsaJOf — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023

It listed the 24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact numbers: 972-35226748 and 972-543278392. It also provided an email too: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in "We thank our fellow Indian citizens in Israel and outside for the many messages of appreciation which you have sent us," the embassy said in its post.

There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working/studying in Israel. A big chunk of Indians living in Israel work as care givers but there are also about a thousand students, several IT professionals and diamond traders.

The reassuring messages had a very calming impact on some of the students who called PTI to say that "it gives them a lot of confidence." In addition, the Indian mission in Tel Aviv is also actively looking for ways to assist all the Indians in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, India's Representative Office in Ramallah (ROI) is constantly in touch with the four Indians living in Gaza. An official from ROI told PTI that "we are in touch (with them) and are trying to help all Indians but the situation on the ground constrains our options."

The ROI also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hours Emergency Helpline." It also gave two contact numbers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)