"Work Will Move To India's Talent Base": NASSCOM Chief On US Green Card Row

The US government's decision to suspend green card sponsorship processing for eight major technology companies has triggered concerns over its impact on Indian IT firms and skilled professionals. NASSCOM chairperson Srikanth Velamakanni, however, believes the move could create new opportunities for India.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Velamakanni said the suspension won't have much impact on Indian technology companies' revenue and profitability in the short to medium term. He also said the move, in fact, could encourage companies to bring more work to India and motivate talented professionals to build businesses in the country.

8 Companies Face Green Card Processing Suspension

The Trump administration has suspended new and pending permanent labour certification applications involving eight companies, including Microsoft, Adobe and six IT services firms with ties to India. The six IT services companies are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Cognizant and Capgemini.

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said the decision covered permanent labour certification applications involving these companies. US Vice President JD Vance accused companies of misusing H-1B visas and green card processes to replace American workers with "what is effectively foreign indentured servants".

However, Velamakanni said the allegations of fraud and misuse remained unproven and that due process should be allowed to take its course.

He also said the companies involved were well-governed and compliant with the laws of the countries in which they operate. While describing some of the remarks against Indian technology companies and professionals as insulting, he said the industry should continue contributing to US growth.

"Our request to the government is to just keep engaging with the US administration and build win-win pathways for India, for the world. So these can happen despite the occasional rhetoric," he added.

NASSCOM Sees Limited Short-Term Impact On Indian IT

Velamakanni said the suspension was unlikely to have a significant impact on the revenue or profitability growth of Indian IT companies in the short to medium term. He also clarified that the action was not a direct suspension of H-1B visas. Instead, it concerned the transition from H-1B status to permanent residency through the green card process.

According to Velamakanni, Indian technology companies had already reduced their reliance on H-1B visas, which could limit the immediate impact of the decision on their operations.

Work Will Move To Where The Labour Is

Velamakanni described the situation as a potential opportunity for India, arguing that restrictions on the movement of workers could encourage companies to move jobs to countries where the talent is available. "When labour is not able to move to where the work is, the work will move to where the labour is," he said.

He said that India could attract both work and capital because of its talent base.

"India has an amazing talent base, and work will move to India's talent base, even if India's talent is not able to move, even though this move is specifically not about that. Let's say we think of it as another move to reduce overall labor mobility. It is not exactly that. But even if that's the case, work will move to where the talent is, number one. Second, capital will move where the talent is," Velamakanni added.

Indians who are unable to pursue permanent residency in the US may instead choose to establish businesses in India, creating employment and contributing to economic growth. Velamakanni said the situation could be a setback for individuals hoping to settle in the US but could also encourage them to build startups in India.

AI Could Help Indian Entrepreneurs Build Businesses

Asked whether India could absorb talent, Velamakanni pointed to the opportunities created by artificial intelligence. He said AI was making it easier and less expensive to develop products, start businesses, and raise capital. According to him, these changes could help India's talent turn ideas into businesses.