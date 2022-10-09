Kashmir School's Modern Football Field Promises Hope For Young Players

Woodland School in Srinagar has installed an AstroTurf football field

After dusk, a school in Srinagar comes alive with dance and music as students celebrate the first AstroTurf for budding footballers in the school. In a city which has almost no night life, the ground is equipped for night matches as well.

Woodlands House School says the field is open to all, not just their students.

"Any and everyone across the valley is free to come and use this facility. We have a website where anyone can book their slot even 10 minutes before they decide to play," said Vishal Singh of Woodland School.

Vishal Singh and his brother Fareed Singh came up with the idea to create the first such facility in a school in Srinagar. Education and sports have been the worst-hit during three decades of conflict in Kashmir valley. Fareed Singh said they want to make sports fun so that more and more budding footballers come to play on the synthetic turf.

"The whole point of sports is to make them fun. We did a tournament last week and 16 teams participated. We had music on while it was playing...it is recreational and more fun for young people," said Fareed Singh, the managing director of Woodland School.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his colleague Nasir Sogami attended the inaugural event. Mr Abdullah played for a while. He stumbled and crashed on the turf, but got up quickly and kicked the football around.

"It was great fun to kick a football around for a while. Thanks to the media team that held us to a well-fought draw," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

Government officials said they hope that laying synthetic turf in a school will be a trendsetter.

"It is a first of its kind by a private sector and it is going to be trendsetter. I am sure many more people will come forward and create such facilities. This provides an opportunity to our youngsters to excel in sports," said Sarmad Hafeez, secretary, Tourism and Sports.

Schools in Kashmir valley opened in March this year after remaining shut for almost three years. First due to the prolonged curfew and restrictions after Article 370 was revoked, and later due to COVID-19.

Kashmir valley has been a football crazy place and several players from the valley have made it to Team India. But turmoil in the last three decades delivered a huge setback to the sport.

In the wake of long winters and snowfall, AstroTurf can come handy for players.

So far Kashmir valley had only one AstroTurf at TRC Grounds in Srinagar. It was set up by the Omar Abdullah government in 2013.