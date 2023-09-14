'Won't Legitimise Hate Narrative': Congress Announces Anchor Boycott List

The Congress today announced a list of 14 anchors, saying their shows and programmes will be boycotted by the leaders of the united Opposition. "We do not hate these anchors but we love the country more," declared the party's senior leader Pawan Khera, accusing them opening a "shop of hatred" every evening.

"We do not want to legitimise this hate filled narrative that is corroding our society," he added in a video message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

रोज़ शाम पाँच बजे से कुछ चैनल्स पर नफ़रत की दुकानें सजायी जाती हैं।

हम नफ़रत के बाज़ार के ग्राहक नहीं बनेंगे। हमारा उद्देश्य है 'नफ़रत मुक्त भारत'।

बड़े भारी मन से यह निर्णय लिया गया कि कुछ एंकर्स के शोज़ व इवेंट्स में हम भागीदार नहीं बनें। हमारे नेताओं के ख़िलाफ़ अनर्गल… pic.twitter.com/2xhxh2Hm9h — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 14, 2023

The BJP lost no time in retaliating. "The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views," posted party chief JP Nadda, alleging that every member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, starting with India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had tried to control and silence the media.

The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views.



Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him.



Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary,… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2023

The decision to boycott anchors and shows was taken at the first meeting of the INDIA coordination committee held at the home of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar yesterday evening.

The opposition has repeatedly accused a section of media of hostility and spewing hate.

During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress accused a section of the media of giving it meagre coverage. It was voiced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok GEhlot when the yatra was passing through the state.

In May 2019 too, the Congress had also boycotted television shows for a month.

"The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala had posted on Twitter, now renamed X.