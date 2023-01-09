Won't Get Ticket If..: Rajasthan Congress Warns Ministers Over New Campaign

Congress's Rajasthan unit held a preparation meeting for 'Haath Se Haath Jodo'. (Representational)

Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that the ministers who fail to perform and participate in the party's programme will not be issued ticket in the 2023 assembly elections.

Randhawa was talking to the press after the preparation meeting of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' programme. "This is the last year and performance will be seen. There is a clear indication that every person has to attend party's meeting and programme. I have asked CM that he is soft and in last year the party has to take stern decision," Randhawa said as several ministers were absent from the meeting.

In the meeting, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) appointed the district coordinators for the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' programme. These coordinators will have discussions with the minister in-charge in the districts and in the next three days, one coordinator each will be appointed in every block.

State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "For the next 60 days, the Congress leaders will visit every booth. The party workers will apprise people with the benefits of flagship schemes of Congress government and present the chargesheet of Centre government schemes, which have failed." State Congress leaders would go to every village from January 26 for the upcoming programme. It will continue for two months. The Congress party would reach out to every village and the party leaders would go door to door, interact with people and inform them about the state's current situation and inform them about the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party would raise issues like rising inflation and price of essential commodities, unemployment and division created by a particular party on the basis of caste, religion and language, he said.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said even after four years in power, there is no anti-incumbency in the state. It is an opportunity for Congress workers to work hard and repeat the previous victory.

