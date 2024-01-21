'Won't Be Good For Assam': Himanta Sarma On Rahul Gandhi's Congress Rally

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed the second leg of its Assam rally today.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the route of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday, in view of the hugely anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Sarma implored Mr Gandhi to avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, an Assamese saint and scholar from the 15th century, at Batadrava on the day of the Ram temple event. He stressed the need to prevent any unnecessary competition between the revered Batadrava Satra and the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

"I urge Rahul Gandhi to not create a notion that there is a competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava Satra because the TV channels will be flashing Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on one side and him visiting Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace on the other side. This won't be good for Assam." Mr Sarma said.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the chosen yatra route through areas like Morigaon, Jagiroad, and Nellie, Mr Sarma expressed concern over the potential for untoward incidents in these historically sensitive districts. Commandos will be deployed along these sensitive routes to ensure the safety and security of minority-dominated areas during Mr Gandhi's mega Congress yatra, the Assam Chief Minister said.

"Two windows will be played together on TV showing both events, which I think will not be good for Assam. He can go to Batadrava after 2 pm or in the morning hours. I feel it will be good if he does not visit Batadrava during those 2-3 hours during the Pran Pratishtha event," Mr Sarma asserted.

The Chief Minister highlighted the risk involved in granting permission for the yatra on a day of such historic and religious significance. District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Assam have been directed to enhance patrolling and maintain strict vigilance in the identified sensitive areas.

'"These areas are sensitive and I cannot discount any law and order situation arising and as such commandos will be deployed along sensitive routes of minority-dominated areas to be taken by Rahul Gandhi's Yatra on January 22," the Chief Minister added.

