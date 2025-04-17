"Won't Allow Attempt To Hindi-fy All": Raj Thackeray Slams Three-Language Policy

The "Hindi imposition" row has spread from the south to Maharashtra, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, in a post on X, slamming the Centre's three-language policy.

"Whatever your trilingual formula is, limit it to government affairs, do not bring it to education," he said.

The MNS, he said, "will not allow the Central government's current efforts to 'Hindi-ify' everything, to succeed in this state".

"We are Hindus but not Hindi! If you try to paint Maharashtra as Hindi, then there is bound to be a struggle in Maharashtra. If you look at all this, you will realize that the government is deliberately creating this struggle. Is this all an attempt to create a struggle between Marathi and non-Marathi in the upcoming elections and take advantage of it?" he added.

