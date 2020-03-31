'Wonderful': Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi For Sharing Yoga Video

"This is wonderful. Thank you," Ivanka Trump tweeted to PM Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his love for yoga is well known. Often, he shares photos and videos of yoga on his social media accounts reaching out to his millions of followers. Today, he shared a "Yoga Nidra" video on Twitter which was appreciated by US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

"This is wonderful. Thank you," Ivanka Trump tweeted and followed it with #TogetherApart.

PM Modi had tweeted that he practices "Nidra Yoga" once or twice a week. "It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety," he tweeted. The Prime Minister then shared a link of a YouTube video of Nidra yoga.

Prime Minister Modi has always appealed to people to practice yoga. PM Modi, during his Mann ki Baat radio programme just days ago, had promised to share videos of how he was keeping fit during the 21-day lockdown period to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Ivanka Trump had recently accompanied her father Donald Trump on a visit to India and shares a cordial relationship with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shut down the country from March 24 midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. In his televised address to the nation, PM Modi had appealed to the people to maintain social distancing to help the country win the battle against COVID-19.

Over 1,200 coronavirus cases have been reported from India and with 32 deaths. The government has announced a number of measures to tackle the highly contagious disease that has affected almost 7.5 lakh people worldwide.