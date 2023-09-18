What PM Modi Said On Women MPs Hours Before Cabinet's Move On Quota Bill

The PM noted the contributions of women MPs helped burnish the dignity of the House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the contribution of women parliamentarians has been on the rise over the years, hours before sources said the Union Cabinet has approved the women reservation bill.

The Prime Minister said more than 7,500 public representatives have served in both Houses whereas the number of women representatives has been approximately 600.

The Prime Minister noted the contributions of women parliamentarians have helped burnish the dignity of the House.

"Be it Dalits, oppressed, adivasis, backwards or women, every section's contribution has increased gradually," he said.

This comes as PM Modi, earlier in the day, said that "historic decisions" will be taken this Parliament session which may be of short duration but is big on occasion.

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill, which guarantees 33 per cent quota in Parliament and state legislatures.

Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh welcomed the "reported decision" of the Union Cabinet.

"It's been a long-standing demand of the Congress party to implement women's reservation. W "We welcome the reported decision of the Union Cabinet and await the details of the Bill. This could have very well been discussed in the all-party meeting before the Special Session, and consensus could have been built instead of operating under a veil of secrecy," Ramesh said on X, formerly Twitter.

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women's reservation bill.

The Women's Reservation Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 had provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi highlighted the changing composition of the House over the years, saying it had become more inclusive with all sections of society finding representation.

"Inclusive atmosphere has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power," he said.

