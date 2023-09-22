'Testament To Naya Bharat': PM Modi's Top Quotes On Women's Quota Bill

Yesterday, we witnessed history in the making. It is our privilege that the chance to script history was given to us by crores of Indians. The passage of women's quota bill will be discussed for generations.

Women's reservation is not an ordinary law. it is a testament to "Naya Bharat".

Some decisions can change the course of a country's future. The successful passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament is one such decision.

This is a great moment in this country's history. The BJP government got the opportunity to fulfil the dreams of crores of women. I, as a responsible citizen, feel proud.