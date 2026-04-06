"Every State Stands To Benefit": PM Modi On Increasing Lok Sabha Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today that women have been waiting too long for quota in parliament and state assemblies and the government is determined to provide it to them by the 2029 Lok Sabha election. To avoid any hitch, the government is also increasing the number of seats in parliament and state assemblies.

"Certain amendments to the law are necessary... Consequently, the government has convened a special session of Parliament starting April 16," PM Modi said at an election rally in Assam's Barpeta.

PM Modi said empowering women is a top priority for the BJP. "It is absolutely essential that women play a pivotal role in both the state assemblies and parliament in our efforts to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he said.

During the recent Budget Session, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju held discussions with various political parties regarding this crucial proposal. Referring to these consultations, PM Modi said: "We have held discussions with all political parties across the country regarding this matter, urging them to join us in taking this initiative forward through consensus."

Sources have told NDTV that to facilitate the implementation of the reservation, the government is considering increasing the total number of Lok Sabha seats in the country. The seat allocation for all states could potentially be increased by up to 50 per cent.

Amid vocal objections from the Opposition -- which has been arguing that the southen states will lose their heft in parliament if this is implemented -- PM Modi said "some people" are trying to "spread confusion" about the matter.

"Every state in the country stands to benefit from this; no state will suffer any disadvantage. Whether it is the northeast or South India - regions where population growth has been successfully controlled - their parliamentary representation will certainly not be diminished. We are devising a framework that ensures additional seats are created specifically for women, seats that are over and above the existing number of seats," he said.

The government is planning to introduce two separate bills to address the reservation issue. Sources said a proposed Constitution Amendment Bill will outline the framework for implementing the one-third reservation for women by increasing the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha. This will also include a provision for separate reservation within the 33 per cent quota allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The proposed bill has to be passed by a two-thirds majority in the house. It will not require separate ratification by the states. A second bill will be introduced to establish a Delimitation Commission.