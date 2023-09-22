PM's Gesture To Honour BJP's Women Workers After Historic Bill Cleared

Women's Quota Bill cleared Rajya Sabha yesterday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down before the women workers at the BJP headquarter in Delhi today, amid celebrations over the passage of the Women's Quota Bill in parliament.

As the women felicitated the Prime Minister on the dais, he bowed down to honour them. A video showed the Prime Minister bowing down with folded hands as the women welcomed him with garlands.

PM Modi also stopped a woman from touching his feet.

The women workers were seen dancing and playing with colours at the headquarters.

"Today, I congratulate all women of the country. Yesterday and the day before, we witnessed the making of a new history. It is our fortune that crores of people gave us the opportunity to create that history," the Prime Minister said.

Some decisions have the power to change a country's fate, he said,

PM Modi later also shared the images from the event - formerly known as Twitter. "Had the honor of meeting our dynamic women MPs who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation.

Having reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was talked about for nearly three decades, he said, adding that the earlier efforts lacked commitment and women were even insulted.

The historic bill cleared Rajya Sabha yesterday, scripting history after almost three decades of roadblocks.

Once implemented, the number of women members in the Lok Sabha will increase from the current 82 to 181. Besides, 33 percent seats will be reserved for women in the state assemblies also.