Women's Panel Summons Ranveer Allahbadia Over Crass Remark

YouTube content creator Ranveer Allahbadia and others, including comedian Samay Raina and the producers of the stand-up comedy show 'India's Got Latent', have been summoned - on February 17 - by the National Commission for Women over allegedly derogatory comments.

Taking exception to the comments, the NCW has said these violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that claims to uphold equality and mutual respect.

Apart from Allahbadia and Raina, those summoned include social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

In a recent episode of the show Allahbadia - aka 'BeerBiceps Guy' - asked a question that triggered a furious row, and led to questions being asked over standards in comedy content. The video of that question has now been removed from YouTube after the government sent the platform a notice.

Police complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Allahbadia, Raina, Makhija (a social media influencer) and others associated with that particular episode.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia may also be summoned by a parliamentary panel to explain his crass remarks; this emerged after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is on Standing Committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said she will raise this issue in the House.

"Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable... You get a platform, that doesn't mean that you will utter anything..." she said in an X post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also vowed action.

"Everyone has freedom of speech... but this ends when we encroach on others' freedom... if anyone crosses then action will be taken," he said.

After the remarks sparked a row, Allahbadia offered an apology and blamed a lapse in judgement. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate... it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video message.

The podcaster said this was not how he wished to use his platform. "I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.