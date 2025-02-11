Why CCTVs At Mumbai Studio Didn't Capture Ranveer Allahbadia's Crass Remark

There is no CCTV footage of Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks at India's Most Latent roast show as the camera was covered with a black cloth before the shoot, sources have said. Mumbai Police made the startling revelation after it started probing complaints linked to Allahbadia's remarks that have sparked a nationwide debate on mature content in stand-up comedy shows.

According to sources, a police team today visited The Habitat cafe in Khar West where the episode was shot. This cafe serves as a key venue for comedy shows and is owned by Balraj Singh Ghai. Mr Ghai is a friend of comic Samay Raina, who hosts India's Got Latent.

Police asked The Habitat authorities for details about the controversial episode and its CCTV footage. According to sources, they found that during most shoots, the CCTV cameras are covered with a black cloth so they are not captured on CCTVs. Those who shoot these episodes take the content with them after the shooting. So, the studio does not have any record of what was shot. Covering CCTVs during shoots is a common practice among those recording content for YouTube to ensure it does not get leaked from the studio.

Also, the video of the controversial remark has been removed from YouTube after the Centre issued a notice to the streaming platform.

Mumbai Police have received multiple complaints over Allahbadia's crass remarks and are investigating the matter under Section 173 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagrarik Suraksha Sanhita. Under this section, cops have to probe within 14 days if there is a prima facie case and proceed accordingly. Assam Police, meanwhile, has already registered a case against Allahbadia, Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija and others.

Allahbadia, also known as the BeerBiceps Guy, recently appeared in an episode of India's Got Latent hosted by Raina. A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

After the remarks sparked a massive row, Allahbadia issued an apology and said comedy was not his forte and that he had a lapse in judgement. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video message.

The podcaster said this was not how he wished to use his platform. "I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.