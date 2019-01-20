Women's Panel Questions BJP Leader's Controversial Comments On Mayawati

Election 2019: Sadhana Singh's comments on Mayawati have caused a huge controversy

The National Commission for Women has questioned the objectionable statements reportedly made by BJP MLA Sadhana Singh on BSP supremo Mayawati and said it would formally issue a notice seeking an explanation from her.

According to media reports, Sadhana Singh made objectionable remarks on Mayawati over an infamous episode when the BSP chief was reportedly assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a guest house in Lucknow in 1995 that triggered decades of animosity between the two parties.

"She (Mayawati) has no self-respect... she was almost molested earlier and yet... in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow to seek revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power. We strongly condemn Mayawati ji. She is a blot on womankind. A woman who gulped insults for comfort and power ... is a blot on womankind," Sadhana Singh, the legislator from Mughalsarai, said at a rally on Saturday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the reports, an NCW official said the Commission will send a notice on Monday to Sadhana Singh regarding the statement and seek an explanation from her.

"Such derogatory statements are unbecoming of a leader and highly condemnable. NCW has taken suo motu cognisance and will be sending a notice to Sadhana Singh tomorrow," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

Reports said Sadhana Singh had slammed Mayawati for forging an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, saying the BSP chief had "sold her dignity" for power and comfort and "is a blot on womankind".