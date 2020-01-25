Women's College In Patna Revokes Ban On Burqa In Classrooms, On Campus

The ban on wearing burqa in the premises has been withdrawn, principal said (Representational)

A college for women in Patna on Saturday withdrew its ban on wearing burqas on campus after it had earlier prohibited it as part of the institute's new dress code.

Acknowledging that the prohibition was due to a misunderstanding, the college authorities said that it has "no intention to disturb or harass students of any community".

"Students are informed that they have to come to college in the prescribed dress code every day, except on Saturday. Besides, the use of "burqa" is prohibited both inside the classroom and the college premises. A fine of Rs 250 will be imposed if anyone is found violating the code," the notice by JD Women's College said.

College principal Shyama Roy confirmed that the ban on wearing burqa in the institute's premises has been withdrawn and said that the college has issued a second notice specifying that there is no ban on the clothing.

"There is a dress code in the college which specifies that a student has to wear a maroon colour kurta, white salwar and white dupatta. There is a misunderstanding in the notice ... We sincerely apologise for it," Rekha Mishra, a teacher of the college, said.

JD Women's College is affiliated to Patliputra University.

Ms Mishra said students may come to college wearing a "burqa" and attend classes after removing it at the college premises, if they wish.

"Many students used to come to classes in their home dresses under the burqa, which was opposed by some others. Following the objections, college authorities issued notice asking students to strictly comply with the dress code," another teacher of the college said on condition of anonymity.

The students who had objected to the ban on using "burqa" inside the college expressed happiness over the college administration's decision to withdraw it and said they will comply with the prescribed dress code.