'Women Take 2-4 Lakh, Target Men': BJP Lawmaker's #MeToo Shocker

The #MeToo movement in India is the beginning of a "wrong practice" and women "habitually" take two-four lakhs to fling allegations at men, BJP parliamentarian Udit Raj said on Tuesday, in a series of outrageous comments on Tuesday in support of actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused of sexually harassing a co-star 10 years ago.

"The #MeToo campaign is necessary but what is the meaning of accusing someone of sexual harassment after 10 years? After years how can it be possible to verify the facts of the events? It must be considered that it can ruin the image of the person who has been accused. It is the beginning of a wrong practice," the BJP lawmaker tweeted in Hindi.

Speaking to reporters, his views became exponentially worse. "Habitually women take two-four lakhs, level allegations on men and then pick another man. I accept it is in man's nature. But are women perfect? Can it not be misused? A man's life gets destroyed because of this," Udit Raj was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

Udit Raj's comments hit all the wrong notes at a time women are coming out on social media to share their #MeToo experiences with powerful men in the media, films and the entertainment industry.

In an interview last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008. The allegations divided the film fraternity. Nana Patekar has denied the charge. Last week, on being confronted by the media, the veteran actor said he had answered the same questions about 10 years ago. "Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie)," Nana said.

Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint with the police.

"Nana Patekar's behaviour was inappropriate towards me, he was on the set despite (the fact) his work in the song was over. He grabbed me by the arm and pushed me towards him around on the pretext of teaching me how to dance," read one part of the complaint.

Over the past few days, allegations have surfaced against several celebrities, many of whom have apologized.

Last week, the sexual harassment allegations spread to the media.

