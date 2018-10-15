WCD Panel To Look Into Sexual Harassment Cases Under #MeToo: Official

The panel will look into legal, institutional framework to handle complaints of sexual harassment. (File)

The Women and Child Development Ministry will constitute a panel of legal experts to look into the allegations of sexual harassment that have surfaced in the #MeToo movement, a senior official said today.

"The formal order of constitution of the committee will be given in a couple of days," a senior WCD official said.

The #MeToo movement in India was sparked by allegations of former actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused veteran Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film 10 years ago.

It set off a roaring debate on social media, and a thread on Twitter became a forum for #MeToo stories from various fields, sparing no one - film personalities, writers, journalists and entertainers.

The committee will look into the legal and institutional framework to handle complaints of sexual harassment and advise the ministry on how to strengthen these, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi had earlier said.

