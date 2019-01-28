Woman's Body Recovered From Her House In Odisha's Ganjam District

The body lady was found in a pool of blood in her house. (Representational Image)

Body of a 32-year-old woman was recovered from her house in Ganjam district on Monday and her brother alleged she was beaten to death by her husband and in-laws, police said.

The body of Litarani Senapati, mother of two children, was found in a pool of blood in her house at Narendrapur under the jurisdiction of Chamakhandi police station, they said.

The woman's brother, Siba Patra alleged that she was beaten to death by her in-laws and husband on Sunday night.

The exact reason of the incident will be ascertained only after thorough investigation, said Inspector In-Charge of Chamakhandi police station, Chitta Ranjan Behera.

Preliminary inquiry showed she might have been killed due to some family dispute, police said adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.