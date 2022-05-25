Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Bag Near Railway Tracks In Mumbai: Police

The police said that suspect has been detained. (Representational)

The body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag near the railway tracks in Mahim in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, after which a murder probe began, a police official said.

The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke (28) and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area, he said.

"The suspect has been detained and is being questioned," the Mumbai railway police station official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)