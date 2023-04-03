Woman's Body Found Floating In Pond Near Mathura's Govardhan Hillock

The victim's identity is yet to be established, the police said. (Representational)

The half-naked body of a 25-year-old woman was found floating in a pond on the foothills of the famous Govardhan hillock, police said on Monday.

The woman's hands and feet were tied with a dupatta and her mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth, they said.

The victim's identity is yet to be established, the police said, adding that the body was fished out the water body -- locally known an Govind Kund -- on Sunday.

"The mystery of her death will be solved after post-mortem," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Mohan Sharma said.

The 'kund' is located on the 'Talhati ki Parikrama' close to the famous Govardhan hillock', the police added.

A large number of devotees who perform 'parikrama (circumambulation)' of the hillock take this route.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)