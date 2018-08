Woman Who Ran UP Shelter Home With Husband Started With Stitching Centre

It was difficult for Girija Tripathi and her Mohan Tripathi to make ends meet in the beginning.

Call it ambition or an urge to make quick money that prompted a woman at a 'Silai Kendra' to become an influential manager of the shelter in Uttar Pradesh from where 24 girls, who were allegedly forced into prostitution, were rescued.

Now in her late 50s, Girija Tripathi, the manager of the shelter home, was born in Rupai village of Deoria district and got married to Mohan Tripathi of nearby Noonkhwar village.

Mohan worked at Bhatni sugar mill while Girija ran a dress stitching centre to cope with the poor financial condition of her family.

"When Mohan was on the verge of losing his job due to poor financial condition of sugar mill, Girija successfully protested against the mill management," said Rajesh Kumar, 65, a resident of Bhatni.

With the advent of adult education scheme she came in touch with administrative officials and her centre at Bhatni also started providing training to adults,

Later, she shifted to Deoria city and started her shelter home in Deoria.

In over two decades, Girija's financial position improved considerably as she was running an old age home in Gorakhpur, an old age home in Rajla Deoria and also a shelter home at station road.

Her elder daughter, Kanaklata, now under custody of police, was working in district probation office Gorakhpur on contractual basis while her son is a highly qualified teacher, said Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Rohan Kanay.

Kanchanlata, her daughter, was the superintendent of the shelter home.

After opening a shelter home in Deoria, Girija apparently developed high profile contacts as she could be seen with leaders and officials in several photographs.

Despite the fact that the licence of her NGO was suspended in 2017, she was seen in various programmes and was also reportedly one of the organisers of mass wedding held on February 9, this year.