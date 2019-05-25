Woman Who Accused Karan Oberoi Of Rape Attacked In Mumbai

Karan Oberoi has been arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing the woman.

The woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of raping and blackmailing her was attacked by two men on bike on Saturday.

The police also said a letter was thrown at the woman asking her to withdraw the case. However, no name was mentioned in the letter.

"The woman has filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station that she was attacked by two unknown bikers this morning at 6:30 AM at Lokhandwala road when she was on a morning walk," senior police officer Shailesh Pasalwar told news agency ANI.

"Oshiwara police station has taken note of FIR and the investigation is underway," he added.

The woman's advocate said she was attacked with a sharp object by the two men at around 6:30 am this morning and has been injured.

Karan Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court on May 9 on charges of rape and extortion. A bail plea filed by im was also rejected.

According to the First Information Report lodged by the woman, the accused allegedly raped her on the promise of marriage, filmed the act and demanded money from her threatening to release the video if she did not pay up.

The 34-year old woman, an astrologer, said she had met the accused through a dating app in 2016. She claimed that a year later, Karan Oberoi offered her spiked coconut water and then sexually assaulted her.

Karan Oberoi has been a singer and actor since over 25 years now and has acted in several television serials including "Swabhimaan", "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Saaya". He was one of the vocalists of "A Band of Boys".

(With inputs from ANI)