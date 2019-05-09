TV Actor Karan Oberoi Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Rape Charges

Karan Oberoi's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said he will apply for bail on Friday at a Sessions Court.

Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

He was arrested on May 6 after the woman, an astrologer, registered a complaint with the police on Sunday accusing him of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage.

Mr Oberoi was remanded to police custody till Wednesday and was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said he would apply for bail for Mr Oberoi on Friday at a Sessions Court.

According to the First Information Report lodged by the woman, the accused raped her on the promise of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.

The 34-year old woman said she had met the accused through a dating app in 2016. She claimed that a year later, Mr Oberoi offered her spiked coconut water and then sexually assaulted her.

Karan Oberoi has been a model, singer and actor since over 25 years now and has acted in several television serials including "Swabhimaan", "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" and "Saaya". He was one of the vocalists of "A Band of Boys".

Defending Karan Oberoi, actress Pooja Bedi said the laws that exist to protect the voice of rape victims should be used in a responsible manner by women. "We need to think about how to protect the right of a man as well," she told the media.

Sudhanshu Pandey, a former member of A Band of Boys, also stood up for the accused, saying he does not believe in the allegations against Karan Oberoi as he was "the most chivalrous" among their five-member team.

