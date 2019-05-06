TV Actor Karan Oberoi Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Woman

Karan Oberoi raped the woman and filmed the act, says FIR against him.

Television actor Karan Oberoi was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman in Mumbai.

According to the police, the actor-model allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

"Karan Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from her threatening to release the video if she did not pay up," police officials said quoting the FIR that was registered at Oshiwara Police Station for rape and extortion.

The accused actor started his TV journey with Mahesh Bhatt's Swabhimaan, where he played Bobby and went on to star in shows like Saaya, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Inside Edge, among others. He was also a member of A Band of Boys, which was formed in 2001. He also appeared in several advertising campaigns.

A fashion and fitness model, he has also been active on social media.

