Chinmayanand Accuser Told To Seek Protection From Arrest From Trial Court

The court asked the woman to submit an application in this regard in the trial court. (File)

The Allahabad High Court has turned down the petition seeking a stay on the arrest of the law student who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape.

The law student wanted a stay on arrest in an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.

The court said that this was a special bench monitoring the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the petitioner could file a similar petition in a regular court.

The division bench, comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manju Rani Chauhan, also turned down the woman's plea to record her statement afresh before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court asked the woman to submit an application in this regard in the trial court.

The woman claimed that she was asked to sign only on the last page of the statement in the presence of an unknown woman.

Meanwhile, the court appeared satisfied with the investigations of the SIT and fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.