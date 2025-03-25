Woman Spikes Husband's Food, Kills Him With Mother's Help In Bengaluru: Cops

A 37-year-old real-estate businessman was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over his alleged multiple extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings in Bengaluru last week, police said on Monday.

The two accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the body of the victim, Loknath Singh, was found by a few people in an abandoned car in a deserted area in Chikkabanavara on Saturday.

"We had received a distress call on 112 at 5.30pm on Saturday, informing us about the body. We have arrested his wife and mother-in-law for the crime. Further investigation is underway," North Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidul Adavath said.

The police said that a preliminary probe into the crime revealed the accused initially spiked the man's food with sleeping pills in a bid to make him feel drowsy. They then drove him to a secluded spot where they slit his throat with a knife before fleeing.

Police also attributed the killing to the victim's alleged extramarital affairs and illegal business transactions.

Police said that Loknath was in a relationship with the woman for two years before the couple registered their marriage in Kunigal in December. While his family opposed the relationship due to an age gap between the two, both sides were not aware about the marriage.

However, soon after the marriage, Loknath left his wife at her parents' house. It was not until two weeks ago when the woman's family learnt about her marriage.

Besides, it was also around this time that Loknath's wife and in-laws learnt about his alleged extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings, police said.

The relationship soured as the couple fought constantly and even considered getting a divorce. The situation turned worse when Loknath allegedly started threatening his in-laws and warned them of dire consequences, prompting his wife and her mother to devise a plan to kill him.

Police said Loknath was also under the scanner of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in connection with a fraud case.