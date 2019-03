The accused have been previously involved in cases of theft and snatching, said police.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead while shielding her husband during a fight with two men over playing a song request to the DJ at her nephew's wedding in Delhi's Mangolpuri, area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and the two accused were arrested from Chandigarh on Saturday, the police said.

During the wedding, a fight broke out between the woman's husband Sajjan and two other men, Aakash and Sandeep, over music. One of them drew a pistol and fired at Sajjan, senior police officer Seju Kuruvilla said.

The bullet, however, hit Sajjan's wife Sunita, who was trying to shield him. She was then taken to a hospital where she died.

A case of murder has been registered .

As per records, the accused have been previously involved in cases of theft and snatching, the police said.

(With inputs ANI and PTI)