UP Woman Shot In Face When She Stopped Dancing At Wedding

The woman is then shot from behind, which takes everybody by surprise.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot is critical after she was shot in the face last week when she stopped dancing at a wedding. The bizarre incident has been caught on a video where the young woman, who was part of a dancing group, is seen on the stage with a co-performer.

In the one-minute long clip, a man, apparently drunk, is heard saying: "Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired)" after the woman stops dancing.

"Sudhir bhaiya, aap Goli chala hi do (Brother, you should fire the gun)," another man is heard saying in the clip.

The woman is then suddenly shot from behind, which takes everybody by surprise. The bullet hits her face.

The video was shot on December 1 during a performance at a wedding where the village head was also present. One of the village head's family member had reportedly shot at the woman.

A case was filed against "unknown" men, according to the police.

"We are trying to arrest the accused. We are making all the efforts to bring the culprit to justice," senior police officer Ankit Mittal said.

The woman is recuperating at a hospital in Kanpur.