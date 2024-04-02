5 Killed, 3 Injured After Dumper Rams Auto In UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot Auto Accident: The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, the police said.

Five persons were killed and three gravely injured on Tuesday when a speeding dumper rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot, police said.

"The incident took place near Jhansi Mirzapur National Highway. A speeding dumper collided with an auto-rickshaw, leaving 5 persons, who were travelling in the three-wheeler, dead on the spot. The condition of another three injured people is said to be critical. They have been referred to a hospital in Prayagraj for treatment," Additional SP Chakrapadi Tripathi told ANI on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of the victims were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, the police informed.

Further details are awaited.

