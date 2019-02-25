Woman Shot Dead By Brother Allegedly Over Inter-Caste Affair In UP

Police have arrested Adesh Kumar and a case of murder has been registered. (Representational)

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over an affair with a man from a different caste in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, the police said.

Dhyani was shot dead by Adesh Kumar, 25, in Bopada village after her family learnt about her affair with a man from a different caste, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar said.

The girl's family came to know about the relationship when around four days ago the couple lodged a police complaint of harassment in a restaurant by four men, he said.

Police have arrested Adesh Kumar and a case of murder has been registered, the officer said.

The pistol used in the crime has also been recovered from the accused and Dhyani's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.