Woman Shot At In Delhi Court Over Financial Dispute, Rushed To Hospital

A woman was injured in an incident of firing inside a court complex in Delhi this morning, the police said, adding that the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital by a police officer present there.

The incident took place in the district court in Saket.

The woman was in the court for a hearing in a case related to a financial dispute when a person shot her, a senior police officer said.

Four rounds were fired, according to news agency ANI.

The incident comes days after a lawyer was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka by two men on bike. The attackers had posed as lawyers to enter the court.

In the wake of the killing, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking safety of legal professionals. The petitioners stated their concern about their own safety has been "aggravated by seeing the visuals and video of the cold-blooded murder of an influential and senior member of the Bar" and if "Advocates Protection Act" is not passed in Delhi, audacity of criminals to commit crimes against lawyers will increase.

There has been an alarming rise in incidents of violence inside the court premises in the national capital.

On September 24 last year, two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom in Rohini. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot.

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court. According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground.