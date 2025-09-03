Woman's Severed Head Found In Maharashtra, Husband Arrested For Murder

The severed head of a woman was found in a swampy area in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city recently, police said, adding that her husband has been arrested.

A detailed investigation is underway but sources said prima facie it appears that the woman was murdered by her husband and her body was chopped into several parts.

A domestic dispute appeared to be the reason behind the murder, the sources said. The couple reportedly fought frequently and it was during one such fight that the man must have killed his wife, they said.

Dog squads have been deployed and efforts are underway to recover the remaining body parts, the sources added.

The severed head was found near the Idgah complex. The woman appeared to be around 25 to 28 years old.

Police said a case of murder has been registered. The severe head has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, Bhoiwada police said.

The incident is the latest in a series of horrific murder cases reported across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old man was allegedly lured by his friends, murdered and decapitated over a personal dispute. The victim's friend was upset after learning about his relationship with the friend's sister. Four people have been arrested.

In another case of domestic violence, a 35-year-old woman was set ablaze by her live-in partner in Bengaluru. The man was an alcoholic and was upset after his partner started avoiding him and even became friends with another man.

In Uttar Pradesh, a woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep for neglecting her over his first wife.

A Delhi man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law following a dispute over the gifts exchanged between the two sides of the family during his son's birthday.

