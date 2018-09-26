Woman Made To Sit On Top Of Police Jeep As Punishment Falls, Shows CCTV

It's not clear whether the woman was tied to the jeep, but her fall was captured on the CCTV.

A woman had to be hospitalised in Amritsar after she fell off the roof of a police vehicle where she was made to sit by Punjab cops, police sources said. In the CCTV footage of the area, the woman was seen atop the police jeep driven by a cop. As the driver took a sharp turn, the woman lost her balance and fell to the ground.

It's not clear whether she was tied to the jeep, but after her fall, she was seen getting up and trying to walk. She was then helped by locals who took her to a hospital.

The unidentified woman was made to sit on the top of the jeep as a "punishment" for objecting to her husband's detention by the cops.

The police had gone to her house in the Chawinda Devi area of Amritsar district to question her father-in-law in connection with a property dispute case, said sources.

As they could not find him, they tried to take away the woman's husband, which she opposed. The cops then put her on the roof to punish her.