Woman Kills Daughter, 3, To Move In With Lover, Got Idea From Crime Patrol

The woman, Kajal, has been arrested and has confessed to killing daughter Misti, said police

The investigation into the recovery of a three-old girl's body in a suitcase in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has led police to her mother. The accused, Kajal, has been arrested and has told police that she is in an extramarital affair and wanted to leave her husband, but her boyfriend did not want her daughter to come along. So, she slit the child's throat, stuffed the body in a suitcase and threw it into a bush.

The woman has also told police that she planned her daughter's murder after watching popular TV show Crime Patrol.

The body of three-year-old Misti was recovered from a red trolley suitcase at a residential neighbourhood in Muzaffarpur's Minapur on Saturday. The recovery of the child's body shook the locality and police formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the killing.

Forensic team was called in and while scanning the family's home, they found traces of blood on the floor, in the sink and also on the terrace. Misti's mother Kajal was missing and police found that she had called husband Manoj on the day of the incident and told him she was going to her aunt's place.

Manoj filed a police complaint against his wife Kajal and an FIR was registered. Police tracked Kajal's phone location and conducted raids. Eventually, she was found at her boyfriend's house.

During questioning, Kajal told police that she was in an extramarital relationship for the past two years and wanted to move in with her boyfriend. "She wanted to take her daughter along, but the boyfriend did not want this. The woman was confused. Eventually, she slit her daughter's throat with a knife. She then stuffed the body in a red trolley bag and dumped it in the bushes next to their home," said city police chief Awadhesh Dixit.

The senior officer said the woman had tried to clean up the blood spots in the room and terrace, but the forensic team still managed to find traces of blood. The murder weapon has also been recovered.

"She committed the murder alone. She has said that she used to watch Crime Patrol and got the idea to kill her daughter and stuff the body in a suitcase from some episodes of the TV show," Mr Dixit said.

Asked if police suspect any role of the woman's boyfriend in the crime, the officer said, "We have found anything suggesting the boyfriend's role in the killing, so we have not detained him. She has also said she committed the crime after being influenced by Crime Patrol and that her boyfriend did not talk her into doing it."