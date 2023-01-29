Woman Killed In Elephant Attack In Chhattisgarh

The woman encountered the elephant who attacked and killed her. (Representational)

A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a forest official said today.

The incident took place near Jhikki village under Bagicha police station limits yesterday evening when the victim Phulbaso Bai ventured into the forest to collect wood, the official said.

The woman encountered the elephant who attacked and killed her, he said.

The police and forest personnel reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

The relatives of the woman were provided a relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of necessary formalities, he said.

Earlier on January 9, a 32-year-old man was killed in a similar attack in Bagbahar area of the district, he said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur are some of the districts facing the menace.

According to the forest department, more than 220 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

