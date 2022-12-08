Woman Killed By Brothers Over Relationship In UPs Gorakhpur: Police

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brothers over a love affair. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brothers over a love affair in Gorakhpur, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Naushad Ansari and Amjad Ali, were arrested near the Singhapatti area in Kushinagar district on Thursday, they said.

A rope and a shawl used in the murder have been seized from their possession along with a motorcycle, they said.

According to police, the woman was in love with one Mobin Ansari of her village and they wanted to marry.

Although the couple was of the same religion and caste, the woman's family was against their marriage and her brothers often harassed and thrashed her, they said.

On Tuesday, the accused thrashed the girl with a stick and then strangled her to death with a rope. Later, they wrapped the body in a shawl, carried it on a motorcycle to an agricultural field and dumped it there, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Kushinagar) Dhawal Jaiswal said the girl's body was found in the Kotwali area of the district the same day.

