The train breached its mark during the halt and ended up colliding with the platform.

A woman suffered minor injuries after a train rammed into a railway platform while backing up into the station in Dehradun on Saturday.

The train, Howrah-bound Doon Express, was arriving at the station.

It breached its mark during the halt and ended up colliding with the platform.

The impact was such that the train came off the tracks.

The passenger who was injured was in one of the last coaches.

Images showed the barrier of the platform completely destroyed in the incident.

The impact was such that the train came off the tracks.