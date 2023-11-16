Woman, Her Mother Injured In Acid Attack In UP's Ayodhya: Police

According to the police, the man and the two victims live in the same neighbourhood.

A 24-year-old man allegedly threw acid on a woman and her mother in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the man and the two victims live in the same neighbourhood. The man was reportedly in love with the woman, who never reciprocated that sentiment. One day, when the woman was busy with some household work with her mother, the man attacked the two and threw acid at them before fleeing from the scene.

The two women were shifted to a hospital where they were treated for their injuries. They are currently recovering at home, police said.

The police quickly opened an investigation into the case following the incident and managed to arrest the accused.