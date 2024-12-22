Woman, Her Friend Check Into Delhi Hotel, Both Found Dead Days Later

The woman's body was found in a hotel in Paschim Vihar. (File)

The body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in a hotel in Delhi she had visited with a friend, who was also found dead on a railway track, earlier this week, police said on Sunday.

The cause of the woman's death could not be immediately ascertained but the man (23) is suspected to have died by suicide, the police said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

"Her body was found in a hotel on December 17. Following the recovery of her body, authorities conducted a postmortem examination," a senior police officer from the outer district of Delhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to Outer Delhi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amit Verma, the woman's family alleged that she left her residence in Raj Park in Mangolpuri on December 14 but did not return.

The family claimed a person, who they could not identify, called the woman and she went along with him. After she did not return home, the family registered a missing person's complaint at Raj Park police station on December 16, police added.

A day later, the woman's body was found in a hotel in Paschim Vihar West. A preliminary probe suggested that she had visited the premises with her friend, the ADCP said.

As the police began a search for the man, they found his body on a railway track in Gurugram on December 18.

It is suspected that the man died by suicide after the woman's death, police said.

Mr Verma said an autopsy of the woman's body failed to identify the cause of the death. The viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis and a report is awaited.

The police are investigating the case from all angles, he added.