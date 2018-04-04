Woman Had Stomach Ache. In An Error, AIIMS Doctor Performed Dialysis

A senior doctor at the All India Medical Institute or AIIMS in Delhi has landed into trouble for giving wrong treatment to a patient. Rekha Devi, a resident of Bihar, had come to seek treatment for abdominal pain at the medical institute during which her kidneys were examined. Even after finding no kidney ailments, a dialysis treatment was performed.Following the incident, the doctor who is reportedly an assistant professor in the department of surgery at AIIMS, tried to cover up the error by changing the documents.Rekha had been suffering from pain due to a complication caused by an abdominal surgery she had undergone at a hospital in her hometown Saharsa. In the hope of a cure, she approached the hospital and was taken to an operation theatre for examination.Following this, the doctor in question made an arteriovenous or AV fistula, a vascular procedure used to access blood for hemodialysis treatment in patients with kidney disease. The next day, the doctor performed a dialysis treatment on her. However, the woman has stated she did not suffer from any kidney ailments.A committee has been formed in AIIMS under the chairmanship of the Dean Dr Y K Gupta, after a probe into the matter was requested."The patient and the attendants were counseled regarding the adverse event and a corrective procedure was carried out the next day. A wrong surgery has been performed on the patient who has not been documented in the patient records but was mentioned in the nursing report book," the preliminary inquiry report read.The doctor has reportedly been indicted and has been asked to withdraw from all clinical work.