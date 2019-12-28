Woman Goes Into Premature Labour On Howrah Express, Gets Help From Army Doctors

The Indian Army shared on Twitter the photo of the baby aboard the train.

When a pregnant woman boarded the Howrah Express train today, little did she know that her journey would spring the biggest surprise of her life.

The woman went into premature labour even as the train was on the move. As luck would favour, she got immediate help from Indian Army doctors who were aboard the same train.

Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of army's 172 Military Hospital successfully helped the woman in the delivery of her baby, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army wrote on Twitter.

They said both the mother and the baby are "hale and hearty."