Woman Gives Birth In Running Train With Help Of Passengers

Railway officials said Priya Verma, who hails from Patna, was travelling to Ludhiana in the Akal Takht Superfast along with her husband.
When the train reached near Roorkee, the woman suffered labour pain and with the help of some of the female passengers she gave birth to a girl child in the train, railway officials said.
When the train reached Ambala Cantonment railway station, her husband contacted railway authorities and informed them about the "serious" condition of the new-born, an official said.
The station superintendent made arrangements to send her to a local civil hospital.
