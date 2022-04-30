Nurse Found Hanging In UP Hospital On Day 1 At Work, Family Alleges Rape

The woman, say reports, was a nurse and it was her first day of work

A body of a woman was found hanging from a nursing home wall in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday morning. The parents have alleged that the woman was raped and then murdered, and named three people as accused.

A First Information Report or FIR has been filed in the incident.

"A woman's dead body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them," said Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional SP , Unnao.

The woman, say reports, was a nurse and it was her first day of work on Friday. She was found dead the following day.

Videos showed people taking pictures as the body lay hanging and the policemen went about deciding how to bring it down.