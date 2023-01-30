Woman Found Dead Inside Home In Delhi: Cops

The police suspect that the woman was smothered to death. (Representational)

An 88-year-old woman living alone in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area was allegedly murdered at her home, police said today.

The lock to the main door of the house was found broken and the home ransacked, they said.

A neighbour of the woman, identified as Shanti Devi, found the door of the house open. When Shanti Devi did not respond, the police were informed around 9 pm on Sunday, a senior officer said.

When the police reached the spot, they found Shanti Devi lying dead on her bed. However, there were no visible injury marks on her body.

The police suspect that the woman was smothered to death. However, the exact cause can only be ascertained after a post mortem, the officer said.

Crime and forensic teams examined the spot and the body was moved to GTB Hospital where the post mortem will be conducted on Monday, the police said.

The victim's three sons live in Delhi, they said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added.

The police are checking CCTV footage and several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

