Woman Found Dead In Home In Delhi, Husband Missing: Cops

A 35-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Monday, police said.

She has been identified as Rekha Roy. She lived at a rented accommodation in Masoodpur with her husband, Bishvanath Roy, who is missing, they said.

"We received a call around 8:10 am about a woman lying unconscious at her house. When a team reached the house and it found that the woman was dead," a police officer said.

Police said the mobile-phone of her husband, who works at petrol pump, is switched off.

On enquiring, it was found that the couple had a heated argument on Sunday night, they said and added that a team has been formed to arrest the suspect.

